Western Festival Returns With Three Days Of Family Fun

Arizona Wild West Festival will take place March 10-12 in Cave Creek. Admission is free to the public. This one-of-a-kind event will feature a number of signature, family-friendly activities, period vendors and other western entertainment throughout its three-day run.

“This is the second year for this unique western/music festival,” says Fran Booth, ABC, chair of the event. “Festival attendees will enjoy everything from gunfight performances and team treasure hunts to a professional stuntman rivalry, wild and crazy western entertainment and some of the best music in the territory. There has never been a festival like it in Arizona.”

Crowds will roar as the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse hosts an evening of high intensity bull riding, known as Battle with the Saddle, Friday March 10. Bull riding takes place at 8pm, 9:30pm and 10:45pm.

Festivities kick off Saturday, March 11, with a patriotic salute to the country and its veterans. Presented by Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse on the west lot of Frontier town at 11:30am.

Kickin’ ‘n Pickin’, held Saturday, March 11, features western, country western and southern rock bands battling for the top title as the best local western band around. The one-day music event, which will be judged, will conclude with a prize for the winning musical act. The Horny Toad will feature music for judging at 1pm; the Buffalo Chip’s band will play for judges at 2pm; the Silver Spur Saloon at 3pm; Rock the District’s Homestretch teen band will compete at the Buffalo Chip at 5pm; and Outlaw Annie’s at 7pm.

Guns of Anarchy will feature gunfighter performers from around the U.S. during a competition for first, second and third place cash prizes, the largest purse in the West. The competitions take place on the west lot of Frontier Town, 11am-3pm on March 11 and 11am-2pm, March 12.

Elegance in History, where contestants showcase their best in period-correct wardrobe, will be professionally judged on the west lot of Frontier Town, March 11 at 11am.

A screening of the Arizona full-length western film, Copper Wind, takes place at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion on the evening of March 11; sponsored by Sanderson Lincoln. No-host cocktails prior; March 11 from 4:30-8pm.

Rock the District features teen bands playing their best country music for the crowds at Big Earl’s Greasy Eats. March 11 is a “band-off” between rockers and crooners; March 12 bands play for fun; the musicians play both days from 12-2pm.

Hooligan’s Treasure Hunt takes place March 11, 12-1:30pm. Teams of two to four receive a set of clues for this fun western treasure hunt from representatives on the west lot of Frontier Town then figure out where to find “treasures “at each stop; the first three winning groups receive a prize.

Bust the Dust is an action-packed event March 11, 12-2pm, at Outlaw Annie’s arena featuring some of Arizona and Hollywood’s best stuntmen compete on an arduous obstacle course filled with high falling, knuckle brawling challenges for prizes and bragging rights. Come between 8-11am for a cowboy breakfast and Bloody Mary bar.

On March 12, the activities kickoff with Church at the Chip at 9am at the nostalgic Buffalo Chip Saloon

Six Gun Entertainment, LLC in conjunction with Cavecreeklive.com, Booth Communications, Inc., Southwest Stunt Association, Southwest Industrial Rigging, Sanderson Lincoln and other community sponsors, produces Arizona Wild West Festival. For more information, call 602.400.3330 or visit www.cavecreeklive.com.

