Mayor Proclaims March 10 ‘Junior Citizen Science Day’ In Scottsdale

At a City Council meeting March 7, Mayor W.J. “Jim” Lane proclaimed March 10, 2017 “Junior Citizen Science Day” in Scottsdale. The proclamation cited the many benefits of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and the impact of the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy’s Junior Citizen Science Festival. The Festival will be held from 9am-2pm Friday, March 10 at the Lost Dog Trailhead, 12601 North 124th Street, Scottsdale.

“The City of Scottsdale is proud to declare Friday, March 10 as Junior Citizen Science Day in cooperation with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy,” says Mayor Jim Lane. Elementary school children and families will study 16 interactive, fun-filled activities about Sonoran Desert ecology, history and conservation.

Mayor Lane continues, “We’re thrilled to collaborate on such an inspiring event that helps young students become more curious about science and our local ecology in the heart of the McDowell Mountains. Thank you to U-Haul, Cox Communications and Scottsdale Charros for their generous support and underwriting that allows more children to become Junior Citizen Scientists.”

In the Proclamation, Mayor Lane encouraged all citizens to support the efforts of the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and the City of Scottsdale to provide opportunities for STEM education for children in Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

McDowell Sonoran Conservancy Executive Director Mike Nolan agreed.

“This free event provides fun, hands-on activities for children that engage them in learning about Sonoran Desert natural history and how junior and adult citizen scientists study the environment,” he said. “It’s been named an Arizona Scitech Signature Event and is one few STEM festivals in the state that are held entirely outdoors.” Nolan continues, “We’re so grateful to U-Haul, Cox Communications and Scottsdale Charros for sponsoring this annual event to enable growth of educational elements that really appeal to young scientists. Many of the children have never even experienced a natural science adventure in our local Preserve.”

Premier Corporate Sponsor, U-Haul, is pleased to join the Festival to share their sustainability message.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we give back to the communities where we operate by supporting important educational efforts like this,” says Whitney Beall, U-Haul Company of Metro Phoenix and the East Valley president. “From our green products and technologies to our sustainable business model, protecting the environment for future generations is a top priority at U-Haul. We are excited to be part of Scottsdale and the Junior Citizen Science Festival.”

Children and youth must be accompanied by an adult. Participants can visit as many of the activities as they wish, or visit all the activities to collect special give-aways. Pre-registered participants will get a special Junior Citizen Scientist tote bag loaded with fun, educational items (while supplies last).

For more information, visit www.mcdowellsonoran.org.

