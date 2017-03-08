Valley Leadership Seeks New Leader

by

President and CEO Christy Moore leaving post

Valley Leadership (VL) is initiating a search for a new leader in anticipation of the pending departure of president and CEO Christy Moore.

Moore joined Valley Leadership in 2012, and through her tenure, Moore supported more than 250 of the Valley’s most impactful Arizona leaders through the flagship program Valley Leadership Institute, and launched Valley Leadership Advance, a program designed for high potential leaders, either new to Arizona or new to civic engagement. Moore also launched LeaderLink, a VL initiative that connects servant leaders to nonprofits seeking board members.

She also successfully convened a CEO Circle, populated with Arizona’s top thought leaders that resulted in introducing design thinking into Valley Leadership’s curriculum, a partnership with president Dr. Michael Crow and the Arizona State University’s Office of University Initiatives.

“On behalf of the board of directors and all Valley Leadership Alumni, I thank Christy for her passionate service to Valley Leadership,” says Jenny Holsman Tetreault. “Christy has a great love for Arizona and for moving our great state forward. This was evident in the work she brought to VL.”

The organization has appointed a selection committee to conduct the search. The new leader will help the organization build upon Valley Leadership’s signature programs.

“Over the past five years, I have had the opportunity to meet and work alongside the most talented leaders of Arizona,” says Moore. “I am extremely proud of our accomplishments, and it’s time to share my talents with Arizona in other ways. I will continue to live by Valley Leadership’s mission of strengthening and transforming communities, and look forward to staying connected to all of the amAZing alumni.”

Questions about the position can be directed to jobs@valleyleadership.org.

