Foothills Caring Corps To Hold Annual Fundraiser

The Foothills Caring Corps annual fundraiser, “The Taste of Foothills Fundraiser,” will be held at Stagecoach Village, Thursday, March 23. This fun event includes live music, dancing, tastings from several local restaurants with wine, and live/silent auctions.

Participating restaurants include Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue, Carefree Bistro, Harold’s Corral, Sassi Restaurant, The Herb Box, Carvalho’s Brazilian Kitchen, Janey’s Coffeehouse and Venue’s Café. New this year is craft beer tasting. Guests can also try their luck at the Wine Raffle table, mingle with John Wayne and Patsy Cline impersonators and enjoy the country sounds of Pick o’ the Litter.

This is the organization’s 18th year celebration and organizers expect an attendance of 500 or more.

The Foothills Caring Corps is dedicated to promoting independence and enhancing the quality of life for older residents throughout the community. They do this through a force of volunteers and staff who deliver services and support that provide access to basic needs such as food, medical care, and activities that promote physical, mental and emotional health.

The Taste of Foothills Fundraiser will be held from 4:30-7:30pm March 23. Stagecoach Village is located at 7100 East Cave Creek Road. To purchase tickets, visit www.foothillscaringcorps.com. For additional information, call 480.488.1105.

