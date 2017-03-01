La La Land Is Not Just A Movie

by

By Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz –

So here we are, weeks into the new presidential world and more people are praying than ever before. Some pray for the new president, his family and administration, others pray for a return to democracy, sanity and honesty.

There are thousands out there who will never be pleased until all that was promised during the all-too-long campaign, is realized. And there are those who look at falsehoods, and call them out!

Whatever one believes, there is a difference between truth and untruth, between fact and fiction, between reality and fabrication. Honesty requires truth. And did not someone once proclaim, “…and the truth shall make you free.”

Those of us who seek truth, honesty and reality are being challenged today with its opposite, and some even seek to invalidate us in our own country, where we voted and express our views.

Prayers are fine, but the Almighty does not take sides in football games, and certainly doesn’t select political administrations. We cannot say, “God is on our side,” because the only way to know God’s mind is to be God’s mind, and we still remain “a little lower than the angels.”

What will happen to this country in the next four years, we can only guess, because presidential decisions now are made by Tweets, and Tweets don’t have to be real.

Prayers will help many who feel disenfranchised; meditations may allow folks to experience calm. Actions make the difference! Challenges to imposed authority are what made the United States into the greatest democracy in the world. Acceptance of falsehoods and fabrications will cause this wonderful adventure to shrivel. The phrase, “speak truth to power,” could not be more critical. Stand up. Speak out. Invoke honesty.

And may the Almighty help us all.

Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. is known Valley-wide for his more than three decades of support for civil and human rights, and the positive efforts of law enforcement. He regularly lectures on related subjects, while working part-time as Hospital Chaplaincy Coordinator for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. Contact him at rrlkdd@hotmail.com.

Advertisements