Good Things Come In Small Packages: 2016 FIAT 500 Arbath Cabrio

by

– By Julia Droz Serafine



When I think of the word “adorable,” I normally think of a baby or puppy. Never would I describe a car as adorable, until I saw the 2016 FIAT 500 Arbath and it literally made me yell aloud “I want that!”

First of all, I absolutely adore the FIAT brand and I get super excited when I see one on the road or in a TV commercial. I am literally transported back to Italy where I honeymooned with my husband eight years ago. We raced around that country in our rented FIAT convertible and it was the best time, in the best car, feeling as native Italian as we could!

When I was given the chance to drive the 2016 FIAT 500 Arbarth here in Arizona, I couldn’t help but feel nostalgic; despite the sight of cactus in place of vineyards. At first glance, it might seem like you are getting into a “Barbie car” like the pink one in my garage. However, mine was Giallo Moderna Perla (YELLOW), which normally I would steer away from, but seemed fitting for the Arizona sun and my yellow purse. This car has a spunky personality, like yours truly, and it definitely gets you noticed with the top down.

How much pep does this tiny car have you ask? I run after three little girls daily, so it needs to keep up with me! This “David” literally turns in to “Goliath” within seconds via its 160-hp turbocharged four-cylinder. Of course, a six-speed automatic is optional, but that’s no fun! A five-speed manual is standard for this FIAT and the smooth suspension makes for great handling. You can definitely see yourself racing up the Amalfi Coast in this little speed demon, hair and scarf blowing in the wind. You might even fantasize about getting a glimpse of George and Amal Clooney.

The inside of this machine makes for a pretty sweet ride as well. It’s loaded with all of your essentials such as remote keyless entry with integrated key transmitter and illuminated entry, digital screen, and sport leather steering wheel. The interior trim includes body-colored Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome interior accents, full cloth headliner, cloth door trim insert, leather gear shift knob and performance cloth high-back bucket seats. Pretty standard, but somehow way more exciting in this FIAT 500 Cabrio Arbarth.

Of course, optional equipment is always available. Nero (black) seats, 17-inch bronze wheels and Beats Premium Audio System should you choose.

Cargo space is petite, so pack light; this wouldn’t work for golf clubs or mucho luggage but makes the perfect “honeymoon phase car!” The base price of this vehicle is $26,995 and with all the options, you are looking at $33,315 on this test vehicle.

The Arbath is a “sorprendente” vehicle that will prove good things DO come in small packages. Arrivederci!

For more go to www.fiat.com or www.fiatusa.com. For more reviews by HER Certified go to www.hercertified.com.

Advertisements