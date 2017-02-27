Take An Art Walk In Downtown Carefree

by

First Friday Art Walks at the “100 Easy Street Arts District” (Post Office Building) is evolving into an exciting art destination by featuring three galleries that offer a different look at today’s art scene. Stroll through the galleries meeting some of the over 50 artists whose work is showcased. Enjoy light refreshments and music performed by local artists.

Easy Street Galleria is home to over 40 talented fine artists that work in many different mediums from oil painting to wood creations, a funky fashion boutique and a colorful 500-square-foot art studio that hosts beginners and advanced art classes for adults and children. Call 630.336.1300 or visit www.easystreetgalleria.com.

Ted Phillip Denton Contemporary Art features a collection of original, contemporary art ranging from delicate clay objects to large scale paintings of bold color, multimedia canvases and metal sculpture both functional and decorative of all sizes created by Denton. Also showing the classic beaded jewelry and photographic art of his wife, Joy Landau, plus the work of eight other fine artists. Call 760.780.8484 or visit www.tedphillipdenton.com.

The art/object Gallery and Showroom features artwork and design from local and international artists for public and private spaces. Owner Jeff Zischke is an artist and designer who explores the cutting edge of sculpture, public art, mixed media and urban transformation. Call 602.883.9048 or visit www.jeffzischke.com.

Upcoming Art Walk dates are March 3, April 7 and May 5.

