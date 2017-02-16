You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Book Signing Event At Poisoned Pen

infarleighfield_bookcoverBestselling author Rhys Bowen will be at The Poisoned Pen Wednesday, March 1, for a book signing and Q&A to launch her new novel, In Farleigh Field (on-sale March 1; Lake Union Publishing).

Rhys Bowen is the New York Times bestselling author of more than 30 novels and three award-winning historical mystery series. Her works have garnered multiple Agatha, Anthony, and MacAvity awards.

The #1 New York Times bestselling author Lee Child raves that In Farleigh Field is “instantly absorbing, suspenseful, romantic and stylish,” while award-winning mystery writer Louise Penny says, “Rhys Bowen is one of the very best fiction writers of the day…This is magnificently written and a must-read.”

The Rhys Bowen book launch event with discussion, Q&A and signing will take place at 7pm at The Poisoned Pen, located at 4014 North Goldwater Boulevard, #101, in Scottsdale.

