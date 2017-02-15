You are here: Home / Community News / Scottsdale Students Make Valentine’s Day Cards For Homeless Veterans

Scottsdale Students Make Valentine’s Day Cards For Homeless Veterans

February 15, 2017 by Leave a Comment
valentines2
valentines3
valentines1

Seventh graders at St. John XXIII Catholic School put their hearts into creating homemade Valentine’s Day cards for the veterans at Catholic CharitiesMANA House. The MANA House veterans are men who have experienced homelessness and usually lack any strong family ties or emotional support. The Valentine’s Day cards came at a time when many found themselves feeling lonely.

Students went to work on construction paper, markers, glitter and other crafty items to create a memento of appreciation and love. One student said, “It is good to be able to give back to people like our veterans and let them know that someone is thinking about them on Valentine’s Day.”

Patti Jasinski, St. John XXIII seventh grade teacher, said she wanted to do the project to help her students be aware of others on this day of love. Jasinski dropped off the cards to MANA House on Valentine’s Day morning and were given to the MANA House veterans as they returned from a day of work.

“Our veterans at MANA House greatly appreciate the kind thoughts and caring efforts of the students at St. John’s, who filled out Valentine’s Day cards to brighten February 14 for each of our MANA House residents,” says Terry Araman, senior program manager of Catholic Charities MANA House. “What a wonderful way for students to demonstrate their appreciation for veterans of all branches of our U.S. military.”

Advertisements
Filed Under: Community News, GET MORE, Scottsdale, Youth & Education Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: