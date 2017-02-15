Collaborative Craft Beer Raises $10,000 For Women’s Shelters In Arizona

by

Last month, an all-female crew of the state’s best craft brewers convened at Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson to create The State Bird, a commemorative double IPA that would benefit women’s shelters in Tucson, Phoenix, Flagstaff and Prescott. The brew team had a goal of donating $10,000, and they easily achieved it within the first five days of sales with a little help from Hensley Beverage Company, which was kind enough to donate their services for the cause. Hensley helped State Bird land on tap at more than 130 bars, restaurants and breweries, giving Arizonans across the state access to the brew inspired by the “Five Cs” of the Arizona economy (cotton, cattle, citrus, copper and climate) and crafted with Citra, Cascade, Centennial, Cluster and Columbus hops.

To celebrate the signing of the check, Tempe’s The Shop Beer Co. is inviting members and fans of the local craft brewing scene to come support the women behind the brew from 5-11pm, Thursday, February 16. Live music from the Copper States and plenty of craft beer is to be expected, as residents are invited to stop by and salute the women of Arizona’s brew scene.

“This is really what the craft brewing community is all about,” says Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Rob Fullmer, of the collaboration. “Not only did our women brew up an incredible beer that piqued the public’s interest right off the bat, but they did so while doing something invaluable for the community-at-large.”

Shelters that will benefit from the sales of the State Bird include the Sojourner Center in Phoenix, the Northland Family Help Center in Flagstaff, Wings for Women in Tucson and the Prescott Area Women’s Shelter in Prescott.

Arizona Beer Week 2017 runs February 9-18. Arizona Beer Week started in 2011 and is a celebration of Arizona Craft Beer across the state. For more about the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, visit chooseazbrews.com.

