Fountain Hills Youth Theater Presents DR. DOOLITTLE JR.

The classic tale of kindness to animals trots, crawls and flies onto the stage in Fountain Hills Youth Theater’s production of Doctor Dolittle Jr. All of the beloved characters from the stories of Hugh Lofting and the magical movie musical are given new life in the stage version. The musical tells the classic tale of a wacky, but kind, doctor who can talk to animals, taking the audience on a journey from the small English village of Puddleby-on-the-Marsh to the far corners of the world. When Doctor Dolittle attempts to help a seal named Sophie, he’s wrongly accused of murder and stands trial before General Bellowes. Once pronounced innocent, Dolittle is free to continue with his search for the Great Pink Sea Snail – the oldest and wisest of the creatures on earth.

Doctor Dolittle Jr is directed by Ross Collins, produced by Allison Hacker, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Jenny Iverson. The cast includes Audrey Alcorn, Allison Avery, Emma Baldwin, Zolton Bonnenfant, Carly Cairns, Niko Cocuzza, Lachlan Henderson, Sage Henderson, Kaitlyn Hohl, Nicholas Jones, Makayla Lopez, Makenzie Marino, Peyton Marino, Chloe Rozalsky, Giselle Schmidt, Tabitha Schoenwolf, Erin Schumacher, Maggie Schultz and Isabella Valdivieso.



Doctor Dolittle Jr. will play at the Youth Theater located at 11445 North Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills, (just North of Shea Boulevard on Saguaro Boulevard). Performances are held Friday and Saturday evenings at 7pm and Sunday afternoons at 2pm through February 26. For tickets, call the box office at 480.837.9661, Extension 3, or visit www.fhtaz.org. Regular ticket prices are $15 for youth 17 and under and $18 for adults. Veteran and group discounts available, as well as student rush.

