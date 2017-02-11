Carlson Creek Vineyard Releasing 2015 Grenache February 16 – Wine release parties planned

by

Carlson Creek Vineyard will be releasing its 2015 Grenache with wine release parties at their Scottsdale and Willcox tasting rooms Thursday, February 16.

“This is only the second time in our nine-year history that we’ve released a Grenache, as it is always allocated to our flagship wine and only blend, the Rule of Three (made of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre),” says co-owner and winemaker Robert Carlson III.

With a nose of raspberries, black cherries and spices, the 2015 Grenache is a fruit-forward lighter-bodied red wine with low acidity, soft tannins and a savory finish. It pairs well with veal, poultry or a Dungeness crab mac and cheese, as well as mushrooms, eggplant or manchego cheese.

Guests of the vineyard’s two tasting rooms on February 16 will receive a complimentary first glass of the new limited-release Grenache, while also enjoying additional festivities. From 5-8pm at the Scottsdale tasting room (4142 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale), guests will also enjoy light bites from Eddie’s House and live music while mingling with co-owner and winemaker Robert Carlson III. While guests of the Willcox tasting room (115 Railview Avenue, Willcox) will enjoy charcuterie and conversation with head winemaker John Carlson from 11am-5pm.

For more information or to purchase the 2015 Grenache ($30/bottle) once it becomes available February 16, visit either tasting room, purchase online at carlsoncreek.com or connect with them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

