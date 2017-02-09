Walk With Me Event To Support Easter Seals Program

by

On Saturday, February 25, Southwest Human Development will host the ninth annual Walk With Me family fun walk and block party presented by the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and HumanaVitality at Scottsdale Civic Center Park to benefit the nonprofit’s Easter Seals services for young children with disabilities.

The event will feature a 1.25-mile family fun walk, inflatables, interactive kid’s zone, entertainment, food, a community resource fair and more.

Event check-in begins at 7am, the walk starts at 8am, and the block party kicks off at 7am, ending at 10:30am.

This year’s walk is $20 for adults, $10 for children (12 and under) to participate, and all funds go toward supporting children with disabilities.

The event will be held at Scottsdale Civic Center Park, 3939 North Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale. To register, form a walk team or donate, visit http://www.swhd.org/walk. Registration ends February 19.

For questions about the event or sponsorship opportunities, contact Devan Vollmert at 602.918.5911 or dvollmert@swhd.org. Learn more about Southwest Human Development at http://www.swhd.org.

