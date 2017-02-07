Red Cross In Critical Need Of Blood Donors

by

Following several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage.

Since December 1, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

Blood donor Jim Taylor knows how it feels to have a loved one waiting for a transfusion. His son Aaron was born with a rare liver condition. In the short two months of his life, he received 115 blood products. Taylor said each transfusion gave his family more time with Aaron, so he encourages others to give.

“When the Red Cross says there is a shortage, they are not exaggerating,” says Taylor. “I now know from experience that what they are saying is somewhere there is a father waiting on the donation that will save his son’s life. When the Red Cross asks for help, what that means is a new dad is praying for a miracle.”

Upcoming blood drives in the Scottsdale area include

Feb. 8: 10am-3pm, Arizona Real Estate, 15333 North Pima Road

Feb. 10: 9am-2pm, General Mills, 14648 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 300

Feb. 12: 9am-2pm, Fry’s Food Store, 6321 East Greenway Road

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App (http://www.redcrossblood.org/bloodapp), visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.