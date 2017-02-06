Modern Acupuncture Franchise Opens In Scottsdale

by



Modern Acupuncture, a new franchise concept transforming the alternative medicine market and acupuncture industry, announced last month its first location and that six regional developer licenses have been awarded or are already pending across the U.S.

Created by several of the key leaders who built and grew The Joint Corp., franchisor of The Joint Chiropractic, Modern Acupuncture will be the first franchise to deliver the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture in a retreat-like setting in highly accessible neighborhood locations across the country.

“Acupuncture is an untapped segment in the health and wellness industry, making it an excellent opportunity for Modern Acupuncture to emerge as the market leader,” says Matt Hale, CEO for ACU Development, LLC, franchisor. “Our team is bringing this unique membership-based concept to life after discovering that currently acupuncture is poorly understood, stigmatized and often hiding behind unapproachable, unmarked storefronts. Our mission is to make our guests’ lives better while breaking down the myths that cloud the benefits of acupuncture.”

Modern Acupuncture will offer an enhanced acupuncture experience that utilizes needle therapy on nodes to increase blood flow, but unlike traditional acupuncture, does not require the removal of any clothing to access full-body health. A visit to Modern Acupuncture will feel like a relaxing retreat, where guests can unwind and possibly even fall asleep, zoning out to peaceful music all while experiencing the healing or cosmetic benefits of acupuncture. Sessions are typically 30 minutes or less and walk-ins are welcome.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, the first location opened at 15035 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Suite E105, in Scottsdale in January with the goal of having more than 150 locations open by 2020.

For more information, visit www.modacu.com or call 480.767.1245.