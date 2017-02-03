Get “Up Close” With Arabian Horses At Art Expo

by

February at the Arizona Fine Art EXPO begins with a nod to exotic beauty, stamina and spirit as the 10-week fine art show welcomes special guests from the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show.

The event, “Up Close with Royal Arabian Horses,” takes place Saturday, February 4, from 1-3pm, giving patrons a chance to see two magnificent Royal Arabian horses up close. The two-hour event also will feature a lively Quick Draw, where artists have a brief timed period to draw the horses, and several artists will plein-air paint them.

“This is a rare chance to see these radiant horses up close, learn about their history, and see how artists recreate their striking beauty,” says Judith Combs, CEO of the award-winning Thunderbird Artists and CEO/partner of Arizona Fine Art EXPO. “Bring your camera to capture their beauty and then spend the afternoon touring through artist studios or relaxing in our sculpture garden.”

Arizona Fine Art EXPO has come to be known as one of Arizona’s best venues for collecting fine art. The event features 110 patron-friendly working studios within a 44,000 square-foot space, where guests have a rare chance to meet the artists, see them in action, and learn about their inspiration and techniques. Throughout the 10 weeks, artisans will sketch passionately in pencil, charcoal and pastels; sculpt and fire clay; drill, chisel and carve stone; paint in all media; stain and etch gourds; design lost wax casting; solder and weld jewelry; assemble mosaics and more. Art is for sale and commissions are welcomed.

The Arizona Fine Art EXPO runs daily through March 26 from 10am-6pm under the “festive white tents” at 26540 North Scottsdale Road, on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jomax Roads, next to MacDonald’s Ranch. Season passes cost $10; season passes for seniors and military are $8; and children under 12 are free. Parking is free.

For more details about participating artists or events during the show, call 480.837.7163 or visit www.arizonafineartexpo.com.