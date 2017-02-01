Dog-Eared Review: An American Princess

by

By Melanie Tighe



Whew – talk about a whirlwind! An American Princess by Arizona author Kelly Depp sweeps a reader up into its fairy-tale story with nothing more than a titillating calling card left on Emily Wilde’s door, leading to a series of surprises too bold and daring for most young women to even dream of.

Just about to graduate from college and begin her new teaching career, Emily’s world is knocked off kilter when a former First Lady requests a lunch meeting. With each of the First Lady’s stunning revelations, the axis is tilted a bit more, until her topsy-turvy world is completely side-railed by the one person she’s known and trusted the most. Just when Emily thinks the planet is once again rightly aligned, her world completely collides at one of the most tear-jerking family reunions in history.

