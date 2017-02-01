Boys And Girls Club Hosts Hearts-4-Clubs Fundraiser

by

Valley residents can test their luck and give back to the community at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix’s (BGCMP) annual Hearts-4-Clubs Casino Night February 10, at 6pm. Hosted by BGCMP’s Connect Volunteer Group, enjoy a few hands of blackjack and Texas hold ‘em poker and take a shot at the craps tables – all proceeds directly benefit the after-school programs at BGCMP.

Connect’s mission is to provide opportunities to kids in need. Over the past five years, the group has raised more than $750,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix. Annually, the group manages three major fundraising campaigns to raise at least $150,000: The Big Event, Hearts-4-Clubs and Birdies and Greens Golf Tournament.

Featuring delicious light bites and signature cocktails by Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, guests will also have a chance to win fabulous prizes by the end of the night. With well over 150 attendees last year, this year’s event will take place at the more spacious Whiskey Row in Tempe, located at 640 South Mill Avenue.

This evening is for adults age 21 and older. Event tickets are $50 per person and include admittance, chip vouchers and light bites. For more information about the event, visit http://www.bgcmp.org.