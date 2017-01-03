Newly Remodeled Bashas’ Experiences Increased Sales

by

The Town of Carefree announced that their longtime partner, Bashas’ Supermarket, located at 36889 North Tom Darlington Drive, has experienced an overall increase in volume by 25-40 percent daily since their newly remodeled store was re-opened in October 2016 versus one year ago.

The newly remodeled Bashas’, after 24 years of service to the Foothills community, received multiple new amenities featuring an updated floor layout, expanded offerings including a wider selection of organic and better-for-you foods and a new Starbucks that opens to the outdoors for stunning patio views of Black Mountain. The grab-and-go concept has proven successful with residents and visitors, along with a new sushi bar that showcases chefs crafting fresh rolls onsite daily. The salad bar and the assortment of hot soups available just in time for the cooler weather has also been a favorite for locals looking for a quick lunch.

“We are thrilled with the overall response, and support, from the Carefree community,” says Edward Basha, president and CEO of Bashas’ Family of Stores, “Our store remodels not only enhance the overall customer experience but each reflects the unique interests and needs of the community it serves.”

For more information, visit www.bashas.com. Learn more about the Town of Carefree at www.carefree.org or by calling 480.488.3686.