Get Proactive About Wellness

Health & Resources Expo 2017
Area residents will have the opportunity to connect with more than 40 local health and wellness resources serving the community at the Health & Resources Expo January 28. The free, family-friendly event will be hosted at Cactus Shadows High School’s Fine Arts Center, 33606 North 60th Street in Scottsdale, from 10am-2pm.
A festive event aimed at promoting and providing resources for proactive wellness, the expo offers education and activities for all ages, from infants to seniors. Interactive demonstrations, speakers and fitness activities are just part of the fun. Highlights include pneumonia and flu immunizations from Walgreen’s, on-site health and nutrition experts, discussions on avoiding scams, improving car seat safety, bicycle safety, home safety, Internet safety and much more. In addition, a food truck will be on site with healthy lunch offerings.
Kids will love the Little Kickers, Jubilate music program and POW (super hero stretches). Adults will appreciate learning about Chair Yoga, improving brain function, avoiding drug interactions, in-home services for seniors or informative tips on “Fall Injury Prevention and Fall Recovery,” with physical therapist Cynthia Driskell.
“The expo is chock-full of fun for everyone, and offers relevant information and activities for all,” says Debbra Determan of the Foothills Caring Corps. “It is important for residents to know about the many resources available. The non-profit and business communities have come together to provide information in a unique way that is free and fun for the entire family.”
Further highlights include learning to spot fraud and elder abuse, along with tips on how to prevent identity theft, U.S. military veteran assistance, and other topics. The Maricopa County Human Services Department will provide information on in-home services for senior citizens, utility assessments and APS account reviews.
The community-wide event is organized by Honor Health, the Foothills Caring Corps, the Foothills Foodbank, the Town of Cave Creek, the Desert Foothills Library, the Cave Creek Unified School District, the Desert Foothills Family YMCA, Carefree Physical Therapy, Maricopa County District Attorney’s office, Jewish Family & Children’s Services, Scottsdale Human Services, the Town of Carefree and Paradise Valley Community College, among others.
For more information, call 480.488.1105 or visit www.foothillscaringcorps.com.
