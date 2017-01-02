Car Show Generates Excitement – Economic Boon

by

Russo and Steele returns to Scottsdale

Following 16 consecutive years as a staple of Arizona’s legendary collector car week, Russo and Steele is moving to a new North Scottsdale home, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (www.saltriverfields.com). The annual event returns to Scottsdale January 18-22 and bring their well-established “auction in the round” formula with five days and over 800 cars crossing the block.

The Russo and Steele event features an exclusive, select and diverse grouping of automobiles. Bidder registration is $200 and includes admission for all five days of auction action for the bidder and one lucky guest.

The event, dubbed “most exciting collector automobile auction in the world” has an equally exciting effect on the local economy. A recent impact study completed by Applied Economics concluded that Russo and Steele attracts more than 36,000 non-local visitors and generates an economic impact of close to $51 million to the regional economy. Russo and Steele is one of the top three auctions in the United States and has earned a loyal following among the nation’s most critical buyers and sellers. The study further states that the week-long event has drawn 40,000 to 50,000 attendees in recent years, with an estimated 81 percent of those being visitors from outside the area.

“We see people from all over the country at our event every year,” says Drew Alcazar, owner and founder of Russo and Steele. “Scottsdale is where we are based so I love knowing how much our event helps the local economy.”

For more information, visit www.russoandsteele.com or call 602.252.2697.