Celebrate The New Year With Indian Comfort Food – Whether A Night In Or Out On The Town

Those considering a cozy night at home to celebrate New Year’s may want to check out Phoenix’s award-winning Indian restaurant, Marigold Maison. The restaurant is making it easy to enjoy their modern Indian menu in the comfort of one’s own home – whether it’s an intimate evening for two or a celebration with family and friends, Marigold Maison offers a simple and delicious way to entertain for the holidays with inspired Indian comfort fare by Executive Chef Sunil Kumar.

This New Year’s Eve, enjoy a decadent Punjabi feast for pickup or delivery with choice of three different menus. Starting at $18 per guest, the Marigold Maison catering menu includes a selection of appetizers, entrees and breads, and offers options at $25 and $35 per person that also includes Tandoori specialties, entrees and desserts. From Samosas to Chicken Tikka, Saag Paneer to Aloo Gohbi and everything in between, Marigold Maison’s entertaining menu offers an array of spice and flavor, as well as a number of vegetarian dishes and the option to make any dish on the menu gluten-free.

The Marigold Maison catering menu may be ordered for pick up or delivery. Or, make reservations to enjoy the casual elegance of dining in. For reservations or to order from Marigold Maison’s New Years Eve party menu call 602.795.0020. Marigold Maison is located at 4720 East Cactus Road in Phoenix For more information or to view the catering and party menu visit www.marigoldmaison.com.