Phoenix Metro Chamber Gives Away “Ton of Toys”

Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce, LLC (PMCC) donated a “Ton of Toys” to three of its member charities at its annual trade show, held November 9.

PMCC has made a significant, positive impact on the Metro Phoenix community by partnering with Member charities throughout the year – an important focal point for the Chamber. On November 9, the Chamber distributed the Ton of Toys it has been collecting all year long to several member charities — OCJ Kids (www.ocjkids.org), Helping Hands For Freedom (www.helpinghandsforfreedom.org) and the American Academy of Pediatrics-Arizona Chapter (www.azaap.org). Throughout the year, members donated toys or participated in the raffle held at various events. Proceeds from the raffle were used to purchase even more toys and members had a lot of fun filling five shopping carts to the brim with games, puzzles, gift cards, electronics and more.

“What an honor to be a member of the Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce,” says Darin Fishburn, CEO of Helping Hands for Freedom. “They helped three charities including ours for their tons of toys campaign. They collected so many toys that every kid from our fallen military families will get one this year for Christmas. Our holiday angel program concludes December 18 as we sweep the state to help our fallen heroes and their families.”

Established in 2014, PMCC is a collection of for-profit businesses and non-profit organizations from all over the Phoenix Metro area. For more information, visit www.phoenixmetrochamber.com.