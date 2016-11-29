Making The Holidays Brighter For Families In Need

The Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center and its team of donors and volunteers will brighten the holiday season for children, families and seniors in the North Valley foothills community. The food bank is working with more than a dozen local organizations and churches to provide gifts, holiday meals and hope for those in crisis in the community. The 14th annual Adopt-a-Family program will be held on Saturday, December 10, in Black Canyon City at High Desert Park from 9am-12pm and on Sunday, December 11, at Holland Community Center in North Scottsdale from 1-4pm.
According to Pam DiPietro, executive director of Foothills Food Bank, all families must be signed up by December 7. Individual donors as well as donor groups such as businesses, HOAs, churches and schools, are encouraged to participate in this year’s Adopt-a-Family program. Interested donors determine the size of the family they are willing to adopt then a family wish list is provided as a shopping guide. Monetary donations also are accepted to support the program. All gifts must be wrapped and delivered in December either directly to the family or dropped off at the event site. Checks are payable to Foothills Food Bank. All gifts and donations are tax deductible according to tax laws.
For information about the 2016 Adopt-a-Family program or to request a donor sign-up form, email adoptafamily@foothillsfoodbank.com or pick up a form at the food bank. Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is located at 6038 East Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek. Residents can learn more about helping area families year-round by calling 480.488.1145 or visiting http://www.foothillsfoodbank.com.
