Grand Opening of Foothills Animal Rescue’s New Facility, the Brynne Smith Memorial Campus, will be held at 9am December 3. The new facility is located at 10197 East Bell Road in Scottsdale.

Learn more about Foothills Animal Rescue at http://www.foothillsanimal.org.

