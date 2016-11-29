Finding Healing Through Artistic Expression

by

Free Arts facilitates children’s wellbeing

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona has been selected as a “Pioneer of Children’s Wellbeing” by the social change-focused organization Ashoka and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The goal of the project, according to Ashoka Changemakers, is to “work with thought leaders, influencers and one another to break down traditional divides, share leading practices and align around needed cultural shifts to cultivate a culture of wellbeing for every child in the United States.”

“Our mission and that of Ashoka and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation are fully aligned in our effort to create a better world for our children,” says Free Arts Executive Director Alicia Sutton Campbell. “It is both humbling and incredibly exciting to be part of this progressive and important movement in our country.”

Ashoka was founded in 1980 by Bill Drayton based on the idea that the most powerful force for good in the world is a social entrepreneur: a person driven by an innovative idea that can help correct an entrenched global problem.

Inspired by the Sanksrit word Ashoka, meaning “the active absence of sorrow,” and the Indian Emperor Ashoka, one of the world’s earliest great social entrepreneurs, the organization has built a community based on a Fellowship Support System that shares its knowledge and support.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) is the nation’s largest philanthropy dedicated solely to health. Since 1972, RWJF has supported research and programs targeting some of America’s pressing health issues, from substance abuse to improving access to quality health care.

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona heals homeless and abused children through artistic expression. Free Arts programs include elements that promote safety, self-expression and a sense of belonging. All Free Arts programs are delivered by volunteers and artists. The organization is currently providing programming to more than 7,000 children annually through partnerships with 35 social service child welfare agencies at more than 100 sites across Maricopa County. For more information about Free Arts, visit www.freeartsaz.org.