Eye-Catching Collectible Displays Bring Personality Into A Room

by

By Barbara Kaplan –

Q: My home décor is eclectic. I like the feeling and would like to keep all the fun accents I’ve collected. However, I would like to redecorate so my collections make more of a statement. Should I do it with color, new furniture or lighting? What will give me the quickest, most cost-effective change?

Also, is it possible to blend ethnic art and collectibles?

A: The list of what humans collect is endless. We collect whatever turns us on or what we want to put our energy into collecting.

Perhaps inherited pieces have memories attached.

Or, they might be items we purchased on our travels. Even though others may not understand why we collect certain things, they have meaning and sentiment to us.

Some collections also have value from a financial standpoint, such as art glass, porcelain birds, music boxes and so many more.

Anything you might decide to collect has either a visual, monetary, conceptual or sentimental appeal.

This is an opportunity to use your creativity.

Consider the display space. Find a unifying or contrasting color for the background of the collection. Your background can make a big difference as to the impact of how your collection will be seen.

For example, if most of the pieces are light, the wall behind the collection can be dark. I once placed shelves on a dark fuchsia background for a client who had an extensive Iladro collection.

Conversely, if most of the pieces are dark, use a light or bright color for your background. The contrast of color will make your pieces pop!

If your collection has to be protected from the elements, choose a display cabinet to go with your furnishings. Be sure the shelves are sized to accommodate your pieces. You don’t want to put small pieces to high or large shelves, they will get lost. And keep the surrounding and background color of the cabinet always in mind.

Lighting is important, no matter where or how the collection is displayed. In a display cabinet things are harder to see, so lighting inside the cabinet is essential. If the pieces are exposed, lighting can be directed right on the pieces from track, cable or recess cans.

To make the greatest impact, create an unexpected arrangement or shelf for it. An unusual arrangement and foundation is always intriguing.

When the pieces are “grouped” in an unusual and creative fashion, they also appear more important and impressive.

If grouping on the wall, begin by laying it out on the floor. Move the pieces around so they relate to each other in size, color or shape. If there is a particular theme, such as pictures of boats, you can hang the pictures using little anchors to hold the wire to enhance the theme.

Nothing in your home can say more about you than your collection of chosen objects. It says how you made a decision to devote your time and space.

You are making a statement about your personal preferences. Be sure that when you decide how you want your collection displayed, your decisions come from your heart, because rooms have no feelings, you do!

Photo credit: Douglas Coulter via Foter.com / CC BY-NC-SA