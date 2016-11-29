You are here: Home / GET MORE / Dog-Eared Review: Nyla’s Curse

Dog-Eared Review: Nyla’s Curse

November 29, 2016 by Leave a Comment

melanie_headshot
By Melanie Tighe –

 

roanoak-nylas-curseNyla’s Curse, the first book in award-winning, Arizona author Michele Venne’s new Roanoak series, is a must-read for fantasy lovers, especially those of us who enjoy a bit of romance.

Take one scorned witch, and add seven uniquely powerful brothers, who must find the Others – now. The Others – seven women, each with her own special gift to bring to the magical mayhem about to be unleashed. Hang tight as this cursed group attempts to defeat the dark entity about to engulf not only the Roanoak holdings, but the entire land.

Available in bookstores and online. Signed copies are available at Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in Phoenix.

Melanie Tighe, with Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in North Phoenix, enjoys reviewing books by local authors. This book and many more by talented Arizona authors are available at Dog-Eared Pages (just south of Bell Road on 32nd Street.) 

 

Filed Under: GET MORE, Melanie Tighe - Dog-Eared Review Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: