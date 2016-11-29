Dog-Eared Review: Nyla’s Curse

by



By Melanie Tighe –



Nyla’s Curse , the first book in award-winning, Arizona author Michele Venne’s new Roanoak series, is a must-read for fantasy lovers, especially those of us who enjoy a bit of romance.

Take one scorned witch, and add seven uniquely powerful brothers, who must find the Others – now. The Others – seven women, each with her own special gift to bring to the magical mayhem about to be unleashed. Hang tight as this cursed group attempts to defeat the dark entity about to engulf not only the Roanoak holdings, but the entire land.

Available in bookstores and online. Signed copies are available at Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in Phoenix.

Melanie Tighe, with Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in North Phoenix, enjoys reviewing books by local authors. This book and many more by talented Arizona authors are available at Dog-Eared Pages (just south of Bell Road on 32nd Street.)