You are here: Home / Carefree/Cave Creek / Carefree Comes Alive With Spirit Of The Season

Carefree Comes Alive With Spirit Of The Season

November 29, 2016 by Leave a Comment

carefree-christmas-festivalchristmasfestivalLive music, choral and dance performances, real snow and snow slide, pictures with Santa, an electric light parade and fireworks, horse-drawn carriage rides, North Pole train rides, a huge gift and food market, a Nativity scene, pet parade and pet pictures with Santa…yep, the Ninth Annual Carefree Christmas Festival is coming to town!

This month, Carefree’s high Sonoran Desert once again comes alive with sugarplums, elves and Santa as the annual iconic celebration offers merriment, entertainment and free holiday fun for the entire family, including beloved pets.

The scenic destination is the charming Carefree Desert Gardens and Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, which is converted into a winter wonderland and provides a stunning backdrop for a real-life Christmas village with winding paths showcasing thousands of illuminated exotic plants and cacti.

carefree-christmas-festival2There are plenty of new features to explore this year, including snow sculptures from world-renowned artist and master carver Ray Villafane. And children and adults alike will be delighted by the 40 tons of real snow, plenty of holiday shopping, tasty treats and so much more.

The Ninth Annual Carefree Christmas Festival will take place December 9-11 in Downtown Carefree.

For complete details, see our coverage here!

Filed Under: Carefree/Cave Creek, Headline News Tagged With: , , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: