Carefree Comes Alive With Spirit Of The Season

Live music, choral and dance performances, real snow and snow slide, pictures with Santa, an electric light parade and fireworks, horse-drawn carriage rides, North Pole train rides, a huge gift and food market, a Nativity scene, pet parade and pet pictures with Santa…yep, the Ninth Annual Carefree Christmas Festival is coming to town!

This month, Carefree’s high Sonoran Desert once again comes alive with sugarplums, elves and Santa as the annual iconic celebration offers merriment, entertainment and free holiday fun for the entire family, including beloved pets.

The scenic destination is the charming Carefree Desert Gardens and Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, which is converted into a winter wonderland and provides a stunning backdrop for a real-life Christmas village with winding paths showcasing thousands of illuminated exotic plants and cacti.

There are plenty of new features to explore this year, including snow sculptures from world-renowned artist and master carver Ray Villafane. And children and adults alike will be delighted by the 40 tons of real snow, plenty of holiday shopping, tasty treats and so much more.

The Ninth Annual Carefree Christmas Festival will take place December 9-11 in Downtown Carefree.

