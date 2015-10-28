Connecting Arizonans To Local Businesses

by

New studies show that when Arizonans support local and independently owned businesses, up to four times more money stays and circulates in the local economy to support local job creation, strong schools and local services and vibrant and diverse communities.

In addition, a thriving local business scene contributes to a community’s strong sense of place, says Local First Arizona Director Kimber Lanning. She points to a recent Knight Foundation study, which shows “connection to place” as the single-most leading indicator in places that have prosperity.

“We need to be sure that people living here feel connected to this place, and locally owned businesses play an important role in that connection.”

With a goal of that “connection” in mind, Local First Arizona will host its 11th Annual Certified Local Fall Festival Saturday, November 14, from 10am-4pm at Portland Parkway in the heart of Downtown Phoenix. The free family-friendly event is geared for all ages and an annual celebration of all things local to Arizona.

This year’s festival will feature more than 100 vendors with some of Arizona’s favorite local businesses; food samples from some of the best Arizona restaurants and food trucks; the Hensley Beverage Garden featuring Arizona-produced wine, beer and spirits; live entertainment from some of Arizona’s most talented musicians at the Entertainment Stage; crafts and activities for kids and families; the Scottsdale Cat Clinic Bounce House; the Good Food Finder booth; the Bookmans Entertainment Exchange Musical Instrument Petting Zoo; a raffle and much more. Additional information is available at http://www.localfirstaz.com/fall-festival.