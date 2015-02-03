Get Ready To Devour The Valley’s Best

by

Culinary Classic returns

Food, drink, art and artistry – all local, all ready to be devoured by Valley residents. The annual Devoured Culinary Classic returns to Phoenix Art Museum March 1-8. The event is about more than just food and drink – it is a celebration of the best that the Greater Phoenix area has to offer.

“This event has helped create local pride for both Phoenix and Arizona, contributing to the growth of Phoenix’s culinary reputation,” says Kimber Lanning, founder of Local First Arizona and the Devoured Culinary Classic. “This positively impacts both tourism and local investment in new restaurants and businesses to serve those restaurants. That all translates to economic development and local job creation.”

This year’s events bring together Arizona’s top chefs, restaurants, winemakers, mixologists, local growers and specialty food producers that will be serving up unique dishes and libations representing all areas of Arizona’s culinary scene. Showcasing the best and brightest, the Devoured Culinary Classic will demonstrate the most inspired chefs and local restaurants for four days of local culinary, wine and libations events.

“The 2015 festival is shaping up to be quite an exciting showcase of local culinary, wine and spirits talent,” says Lanning. “In the past three years, we’ve experienced unprecedented growth and sold out events, so we have decided to expand the Devoured programming to further showcase the best of Arizona’s culinary scene.”

The Devoured Culinary Classic will feature the following events:

Bartending Competition : Crescent Ballroom – March 1, 2pm

: – March 1, 2pm Palette to Palate : Renaissance Hotel – March 5, 6:30pm

: – March 5, 6:30pm Devoured Culinary Classic: Phoenix Art Museum – March 7-8

For additional information, call 602.956.0909 or visit www.devouredphoenix.com.